Lio Rush Set To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Debut This Weekend

Lio Rush is headed to PROGRESS Wrestling, making his promotional debut at Chapter 148. PROGRESS announced on Monday morning that Rush will face Danny Black at the event, which takes place on Sunday in Camden, London.

The announcement reads:

“Start Spreading The News…

Danny Black wanted to remind himself & everyone what he’s capable of in singles action, so we found the perfect opponent for him.

The Bad Child, Lio Rush Vs The Kid Without Fear, Danny Black.”