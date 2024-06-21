Lio Rush Reportedly Set To Be Regular At AEW Going Forward

Lio Rush is back with AEW, with the singles star reportedly set to be a regular going forward. Rush made an appearance for the company in late May in the Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite, and faced Roderick Strong on that week’s Collision. He also competed on last week’s show in an eight-man tag team match.

According to Fightful Select, Rush is expected to be a regular moving forward as the situation currently stands. There’s no confirmation whether he’s signed with AEW again but was was factored in to the most recent intro on Collision and there are creative plans for him.

The report notes that Rush has reportedly made a positive impression in his return and spoke “interpersonally” with Tony Khan.