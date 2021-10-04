wrestling / News
Lio Rush Set to Make GCW Return Next Weekend
Lio Rush is coming back to GCW, making his return on next weekend’s show. GCW announced that the newly-signed AEW star will be competing at GCW Fight Club on October 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Rush posted to Twitter about the appearance, wuring:
“Unfinished business this weekend with @GCWrestling_ #LookAtTheWayThatIMove #LioRush #Lio”
