Various News: Lio Rush Spoke With Mark Henry At Double or Nothing, Ric Flair Takes Suplex From Andrade

May 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Lio Rush has acknowledged that he had a conversation at Double or Nothing with Mark Henry. Henry and Rush had some heat between them last year after Rush went off on Henry on Twitter, which led to Henry threatening a lawsuit on Twitter. Rush took to Twitter today, writing:

“For those of you wondering….Yes me and Mark Henry had a long in depth conversation last night. Looking forward to the future.”

– Ric Flair got suplexed into a pool by his son-in-law to be, Andrade, over Memorial Day weekend. Flair commented to critique himself, writing:

“Damn, Lousy Form! I’ll Be Better Next Time And Add A Backdrop! WOOOOO!”

