wrestling / News
Lio Rush Lists Stars He’d Like to Face, Praises Dominik Mysterio’s Progress
Lio Rush has named his wish list of stars he’d like to face, and also weighed in on Dominik Mystery’s evolution as a talent. The NJPW and MLW star did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On a match with The Rock: “That would be nice.”
On other stars he’d like to face: “I tell you what, I wrestled Amazing Red in my first year … and it was good. I feel it would definitely be a lot better … I’d definitely love to wrestle Amazing Red again. I believe I wrestled Will Ospreay my second year, so I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay now that I’m in year nine … Vikingo, everyone’s talking about him. I’d love to wrestle him. I’m supposed to be wrestling Komander pretty soon … that’ll be in LA for GCW.”
On Dominik Mysterio’s progress: “Being there, watching that Rey-Eddie storyline with Dominik [live as a fan], and then seeing and being able to meet Dominik [years later] for the short period of time he was there, being at the shows with Rey but he wasn’t actively wrestling yet [was cool] … It’s always cool when you see the son or daughter of somebody, and you know this is their job. It’s different, and it’s successful.”
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Chris Harris’ TNA Exit, Having TNA Stars Impersonate WWE Talent
- Backstage Note on Triple H Not Heavily Changing WWE Booking Plans in Recent Months
- Cody Rhodes on the Only Promise By Vince McMahon When He Signed to Return to WWE
- Konnan Says There’s No Excuse for Jon Moxley Getting Caught Blading on Camera