Lio Rush Starts Campaign To Give Back To Independent Wrestling During Wrestlemania Week

Lio Rush has posted a new video to Youtube in which he announces a campaign to give back to independent wrestling during Wrestlemania 36 week. He said that he wanted to do something special for the indies and said that a lot of independent wrestlers and promotions usually make a lot of money during non-WWE events during that week. Since Wrestlemania was moved to the Performance Center and Wrestlecon was cancelled due to the Coronavirus, that’s not happening this year.

Rush said that he would keep on with his live Instagram streams that he does to “get people’s minds off the craziness” of the virus and the quarantine. From March 30 to April 6, he will have special guests including independent wrestlers, referees, ring announcers and others. At the end of each stream, he will link to a CashApp, PayPal or merchandise page related to that talent. He will also make donations of his own.

He wants fans to tweet or comment on the Youtube video with the names of twenty-one independent talents that they want to see featured. He wants them to still be able to perform and show their love of wrestling, as well as make money. He will host three streams a day for one week.

Rush said: “If you’re a fan, if you’re a supporter of the independent wrestling community, if you’re a fan and supporter of myself, please join me WrestleMania Week to help these guys out, because these guys are like my family, and I want to help. So again, more details are to come but if you’re a fan, please drop a comment, let me know who you guys want to see on there, ‘Live with Lio’, with myself, and let’s have some fun. Let’s do what we do best, let’s try to change some people’s situations just a little bit.”