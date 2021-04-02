Lio Rush Takes Shot at WWE For Sending Logan Paul to Smackdown in Private Jet

Logan Paul is taking a WWE-sent private jet to Smackdown, and that brought a little shade to the company from Lio Rush. Paul is appearing on tonight’s show and will appear at WrestleMania 37 next week as part of the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens feud and match, and Paul noted in a video posted to Twitter that WWE was flying him and his friends out in a jet, as you can see below.

Rush then took to Twitter to take issue with the fact that the company could afford to send Paul a private jet when they had to cut people last April due to the pandemic, writing:

““But they had to release hundreds of people because of budget cuts… lol”

Rush has been working with MLW as of late where he is the MLW World Middleweight Champion and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. He has also worked events for GCW and NJPW since he left WWE.