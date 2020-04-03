wrestling / News
Lio Rush Talks About What He Enjoyed About Being Bobby Lashley’s Manager
In a Q&A on his Twitter account, Lio Rush spoke about his time as the manager for Bobby Lashley and what he enjoyed about being in that role. Here are highlights:
On if he misses being a manager: “I never saw it as a manager role really. I was a lot more active than most. I think in general I miss talking to the people. I miss getting them to react and feel.”
On what he enjoyed about managing Lashley: “Being able to learn from a legend at all times. In the ring, out the ring, on the road, at restaurants, on the bus, at the hotels. Constantly learning.”
On what title he’s going for next: “Any title that has a holder that is not deserving.”
