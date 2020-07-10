wrestling / News
Lio Rush Teases ‘Final Match’ Announcement On July 20
July 10, 2020 | Posted by
In multiple posts to Instagram, Lio Rush teased the announcement of his final match on July 20, asking fans who they want him to face. Rush was released from WWE back in April.
In one video post, he wrote: “It’s been an amazing ride. 7.20.20 I will be announcing #TheFinalMatch. #Lio #LioRush #Wrestling”
The video features clips of Rush and a voiceover that adds: “Years. Months. Weeks. Days. Hours. Minutes. Seconds. Time.”
In another post, he wrote: “If you could pick ONE person for me to have a “Final Match” with, who would it be?”
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan, Chris Jericho Comment on This Week’s AEW vs. NXT Ratings Battle
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship