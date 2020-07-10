Lio Rush Teases ‘Final Match’ Announcement On July 20

In multiple posts to Instagram, Lio Rush teased the announcement of his final match on July 20, asking fans who they want him to face. Rush was released from WWE back in April.

In one video post, he wrote: “It’s been an amazing ride. 7.20.20 I will be announcing #TheFinalMatch. #Lio #LioRush #Wrestling”

The video features clips of Rush and a voiceover that adds: “Years. Months. Weeks. Days. Hours. Minutes. Seconds. Time.”

In another post, he wrote: “If you could pick ONE person for me to have a “Final Match” with, who would it be?”