Lio Rush to Defend MLW Middleweight Title in Open Challenge for Next Week’s Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new matchup for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion. Lio Rush will defend the Middleweight title in an open challenge on next week’s show, which is set for March 17. Here’s the full announcement:

Los Parks vs. Injustice World Tag Team Championship headlines FUSION

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will defend the championship this Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series FUSION.

On the brink of vanquishing all comers in the middleweight division, Lio Rush taped a contract to the wall on Wednesday’s FUSION. The first man to sign the open contract would get a title shot this Wednesday, March 17, on FUSION.

Soon thereafter, Alicia Atout confirmed the contract had been signed by an unknown party. League officials have sealed the documents and will reveal the challenger right before bell time this Wednesday on FUSION.

Can the mysterious opportunist seize the moment or will he be the next in a long list that was defeated by the “Man of the Hour”?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

• Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.