Lio Rush Uncertain About His Future in WWE, Explains Why He Publicly Addressed Rumors

– HipHopDX recently spoke to WWE talent Lio Rush, who discussed his current WWE status. Rush reportedly told the outlet he isn’t certain about what the future holds for him in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Rush on how he always wanted to be a pro wrestler: “I’ve always wanted to be a professional wrestler. And starting my life out in sports, I felt obligated to accomplish being a professional wrestler first before I did anything else that I was interested in.”

Lio Rush on the backstage rumors he was embroiled in with WWE: “A lot of the times these rumors just get taken as facts because I feel like people are afraid or scared to tell their side. But I take pride in what I do and the things that I believe in. I don’t like my reputation being altered by dirt sheets [wrestling websites] or anyone who doesn’t know the full side of any story. And I just wanted to throw some positivity at the situation because everybody’s always trying to capitalize on the negative and make stories out of things that have no source or substance behind it.”

Rush on the goal for his music career: “My goal in music is the same outcome in anything that I do: I want to be the best. I want to be talked about among the greats. I want to be remembered for being different and being unique and thinking outside the box. I want to be able to show the world that. I want the world to listen to my music. I want them to feel what I feel. I want them to feel connected to me.”

Lio Rush on his future with WWE: “It’s a very strange thing. WWE has so many employees and talent. They’ve got SmackDown, RAW and NXT. And on top of those brands, they have so many wrestlers and people that aren’t on TV. It’s just one big wheel and once one thing is done, the next thing just keeps on going. A lot of the times, things don’t pan out or work out the way that they thought they would. So, this time that I’m spending right now is just reevaluating, being at home with my family and working on other projects that I’ve always wanted to work on, which was the single, and hopefully more music in the future.”