Lio Rush Releases Video Hyping His Appearances at GCW’s The Collective: Remix

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush MLW Kings of Colosseum

Lio Rush is set for a few matches during GCW’s The Collective: Remix over WrestleMania week, and has released a new video hyping the events. You can see the video below, which features Rush preparing for his matches at rSpring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6, and VxS’s show.

The Collective: Remix runs in Tampa, Florida from April 8th through the 10th.

