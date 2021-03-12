wrestling / News
Lio Rush Releases Video Hyping His Appearances at GCW’s The Collective: Remix
March 11, 2021 | Posted by
Lio Rush is set for a few matches during GCW’s The Collective: Remix over WrestleMania week, and has released a new video hyping the events. You can see the video below, which features Rush preparing for his matches at rSpring Break, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6, and VxS’s show.
The Collective: Remix runs in Tampa, Florida from April 8th through the 10th.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Bringing Over International Talents This Week
- Joey Ryan Dismisses Lawsuit Against Pelle Primeau, CM Punk Responds
- Arn Anderson On Doomsday Cage Match At Uncensored 1996, Hulk Hogan Having Creative Control In WCW
- Ricky Starks Recalls His Decision To Leave The NWA, AEW Offering Him A Contract After Match With Cody Rhodes