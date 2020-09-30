wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. ACH Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush WWE 205 Live

GCW has announced a new match between Lio Rush and ACH for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 on October 10 as part of The Collective. Both men made their GCW debuts at Homecoming Weekend back in July.

