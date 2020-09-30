wrestling / News
Lio Rush vs. ACH Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
GCW has announced a new match between Lio Rush and ACH for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 on October 10 as part of The Collective. Both men made their GCW debuts at Homecoming Weekend back in July.
I don’t need to write a tweet about these men or this match I’ll let you & this graphic do the talking!! @collective2020 @GCWrestling_ #JJSB4 pic.twitter.com/sDRVoF0aRH
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 29, 2020
You didn’t think I’d leave you that easy did you? Let’s get crazy #JJSB4 #LioRush https://t.co/Bw5QGBRO2Y
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) September 29, 2020
