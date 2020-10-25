wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian Set for GCW So Much Fun

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lio Rush

– GCW has announced that former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush will be in action at the upcoming So Much Fun event next month. Rush will face Blake Christian in a singles match.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 8 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live Independent Wrestling.tv.

