wrestling / News
Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian Set for GCW So Much Fun
October 25, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that former WWE Superstar and Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush will be in action at the upcoming So Much Fun event next month. Rush will face Blake Christian in a singles match.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 8 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live Independent Wrestling.tv.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
Just Signed
First Time Ever
LIO RUSH
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
Plus
IronBeast/Ducklings
Gringo/Aeroboy
Lloyd/Holidead
Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
So Much Fun
Sun 11/8 – 5pm
The Showboat – AC
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kVF17UAN7E
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy