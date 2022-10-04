wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland

October 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fightland Image Credit: MLW

Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:

* Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack
* Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jacob Fatu, Lio Rush, MLW Fightland, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading