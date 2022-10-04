wrestling / News
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW Fightland
Lio Rush and Jacob Fatu will clash at MLW Fightland later this month. MLW announced on Monday that Rush and Fatu will do battle at the October 30th show in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
The updated lineup for the show, which is a taping for MLW Fusion, is:
* Calvin Tankman vs. Willie Mack
* Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu
JACOB FATU vs. @IAMLioRush
Philly | Oct 30 | 🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4qTVoL pic.twitter.com/ASTFhR2L4z
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) October 4, 2022
