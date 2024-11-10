wrestling / News
Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a match between Lio Rush and Swerve Strickland for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Plus, Roderick Strong battles Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Meanwhile, Britt Baker’s opponent was revealed to be Penelope Ford. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: The House of Black vs. FTR
* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage
* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford
* Mina Shirakawa to appear
* Jon Moxley seizes TBS
This Wed, 11/13
Bridgeport, CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT@IamLioRush vs @swerveconfident
The challenge was made tonight on #AEWCollision
now for the first time in AEW, before #AEWFullGear,
The Man of The Hour Lio Rush will fight Swerve Strickland WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/8c588Uxd7W
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 10, 2024