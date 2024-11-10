wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. Swerve Strickland, Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan announced a match between Lio Rush and Swerve Strickland for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Plus, Roderick Strong battles Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Meanwhile, Britt Baker’s opponent was revealed to be Penelope Ford. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Full Gear Contenders Series: The House of Black vs. FTR
* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush
* Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage
* Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford
* Mina Shirakawa to appear
* Jon Moxley seizes TBS

