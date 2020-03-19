Lio Rush on How Special It Was to Win the Cruiserweight Title, How People Will Hold You Down If You Let Them

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to WWE Superstar Lio Rush on a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

Lio Rush on his new single: “Craved for Blood began during my time away from the WWE when my mind was in a tenuous space, all over the place, and that’s the vibe that created the song. I went through a negative place, and I worked to harness that and put it in the song. The entire song is a code that people have to crack. A line that means a lot to me is, ‘These tricky minds deep inside, we all think alike.’ Every job has its stresses, and the entertainment field is stressful. People need to find a release. A creative outlet for me outside of wrestling is my music. This music video is my escape, it’s me escaping. People will hold you down in life if you let them.”

Rush on the meaning behind the music video: “This music video is my escape, it’s me escaping. People will hold you down in life if you let them. I’m passionate, I care, I’m outspoken. There are a lot of people who feel the same way, but not a lot are willing to speak up. I don’t want to steal CM Punk’s catchphrase, but I am willing to stand up and be a voice for the voiceless. I speak up when I feel like something is wrong.”

On beating Drew Gulak for the Cruiserweight title: “That moment was pretty special. My first run in NXT was so short, I only had a few matches. Some people were surprised I am a wrestler after they were only used to seeing me beside Bobby Lashley as a manager on Monday Night Raw. People know I can talk on the mic, but I want to show the world I can do it all. It’s special to be back wrestling, and I want to show I am one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

On being grateful for his fans’ support: “I’m extremely grateful for everyone’s support. I’ve been through so much. I started at the bottom, and now I’ve gone state to state, country to country. I want to be there to support the people who support me, too. It’s so cool to see people care about what I do, and I hear them when they say they want more. I am grateful that so many people are invested in what I do inside of the ring and outside of the ring. That’s something special about WWE–the platform, globally and locally. It’s really special, and I’m grateful for our fans. The reaction I got a couple weeks ago in Boston was amazing. I’ve worked so hard to grow my fan base, and it means the world that people care about me the way they do.”