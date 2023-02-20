Lio Rush On Whether He Would Return to WWE, Enjoyed Being Bobby Lashley’s Manager

Lio Rush left WWE in April of 2020, and he recently weighed in on whether he would return to the company. Rush did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and during the session, he was asked about whether he’d return to the company. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he plans to return to WWE: “I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don’t always come out the way you want them to. We’re just along for the ride. Yeah, I’m not against it. I’m not against anything, really.”

On being Bobby Lashley’s manager: “I really enjoyed that entire time period. A lot of fun. A lot of finding myself and finding my voice in wrestling.”

On potentially returning to WWE to be a manager: “I would say I would think about it. I’m getting older, so my knees hurt.”