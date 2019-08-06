Lio Rush on How Being a Wrestler Was His Dream Since He Was 5, Says His Heart Is Still In it, Discusses His Battle With Depression

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to Lio Rush, who discussed his struggles with depression and being suicidal. Below are some highlights.

Lio Rush on how he was once in a suicidal state: “Seven years ago, I was in a suicidal state. There was a point in time where I was hospitalized for a few days because I was in such a bad state. It was really hard to continue, but I made the decision that I wouldn’t give up. I decided to keep pushing forward. There was a point when I wanted to give up on my dreams, just give up on everything, I wanted to give up on life. Writing the lyrics to ‘Scenic Lullaby’ was therapeutic to me. I put my words to music so others could feel my struggle, understand why I am who I am, and feel what I feel on a daily basis. I wanted to give people something they could feel.”

Rush on why “Scenic Lullaby” shares an important part of his past: “It’s real and it’s raw. I wanted to make sure I expressed my emotion in the video and the lyrics. I wanted my music to tie into the cover, which has a throwback feel with me as a kid with my sister. That’s why there is a scene in the video where I sat on a swing at a playground, reminiscing about the old days. There’s another scene where I’m sitting on the bathroom floor. That represented the lowest point of my life. All of my hard times have produced good things, and that’s my art, music, and work on-screen. Those times have helped fuel my fire.”

Rush on his heart still being in pro wrestling: “Being around music my whole life, I’ve been exposed to so many different styles of music, and that helped me create ‘Scenic Lullaby.’ And my performance in the WWE has definitely helped me, especially at conveying emotion through a certain lens. Right now, I’m spending time with my family and working on other projects. But being a pro wrestler has been my dream since I was five years old, and my heart is still in it. I’m only 24 years old. I’m still going to pursue a career in professional wrestling. I have a lot of time in front of me. I’m still going to wrestle. This is not the end for me. I’m working on my music, I miss wrestling to death, but maybe this [break from WWE] happened to give me time to accomplish some of my goals in music.”