Lio Rush Says There Were Things in WWE He Didn’t Morally Agree With

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lio Rush discussed dealing with the highs and lows of WWE, noting there were things there that he didn’t morally agree with, and also what he is going to do next. Highlights are below.

On dealing with the highs and lows of WWE: “My experience in the WWE had some highs that I really enjoyed, but there were a lot of lows that I had to overcome. There were also some things I didn’t morally agree with, in terms of the way things were handled. And that’s fine—different people have different experiences, and I can only speak for myself. There are a lot of good memories I can hold onto, but there are other some times that will stick with me emotionally for the rest of my life.”

On what he is going to do next: “The question of ‘What are you going to do next?’ tends to come up when people get released from WWE. I’d be surprised if anyone had a legitimate answer. With everything going on in the world, no one knows what’s going to happen next. It’s all a waiting game to see what happens next.

“After I got released, seeing the situation that the world is in and the wrestling business is in, this is the perfect time to be with my family and heal my body. Wrestling is not a necessity to me right now. My focus is on my family.”