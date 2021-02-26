wrestling / News
Lio Rush’s AAA Title Win Not Likely To Be Mentioned By NJPW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is unlikely to mention that Lio Rush won the AAA cruiserweight title during any of their programs, including NJPW Strong. Rush recently had a virtual signing with Rocky Romero, who informed him that CMLL and AAA are rivals, and CMLL is close to New Japan, so AAA titles aren’t likely to be mentioned.
