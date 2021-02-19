Lio Rush’s Win Over Laredo Kid Likely Taped Back In October

Earlier this month, MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush defeated AAA Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid on an episode of Fusion to become a double champion. While it aired on the February 10 episode, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match was taped in secret, likely back in October. Companies are able to tape matches like this far in advance due to the fact that their shows have no audiences thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lio Rush did not have the belt with him during his post-match promo. The current plan is for him to go to Mexico to defend the title. Even with the ongoing lawsuit over the company promoting itself in the US, the belt was still used on MLW TV and at a show in Odessa that didn’t draw very well.