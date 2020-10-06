Lion’s Break Crown Tournament Finals & More Set For NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the card for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, featuring the Lion’s Break Crown finals and more. The company announced the full lineup of matches for Friday’s episode, which you can see below:

* Elimination Match: David Finlay, Jeff Cobb, Rocky Romero, TJP, ACH & Karl Fredericks vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hikuleo & Chase Owens)

* Lion’s Break Crown Finals: Clark Connors vs. Danny Limelight

* Fred Rosser, Adrian Quest & Barrett Brown vs. Misterioso, Blake Christian & Logan Riegel.