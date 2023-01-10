Lions Pride Sports Aggieland Rumble Results: Mia Friday Defends Title, More

Lions Pride Sports hosted their Aggieland Rumble event on Saturday, with the titular match taking place and more. You can check out the results from the Bryan, Texas event below, the promotion:

* Aggieland Rumble: MJ Santana defeated Hastur, Brother Tracy, Security Guy, Kool Daddi Denzell, Cannoball Carmichael, DJ Austin, Prince Ly, Emilio Tovar, Pac Ortega, TKO JOE, Rodzilla, Referee Abe, Cosmo, The Mountain, Space Tiger, Jr., Drake Durden, Hostage Hirsch, Danny Orion, Mathayus, Josiah Jean, Oli Summers, Devon DeVille, Oday Bara, Gaspar Hernandez, Zane Valero, Jak Calloway, Shimbashi, J. Austin, and Zae Carter.

* Trent Mercer and Pac Ortega fought to a no contest when Hostage Hirsch attacked both men.

* Lions Pride Sports Championship Match: Mia Friday def. MJ Santana