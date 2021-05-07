Lisa Marie Varon Recalls The Rock Thinking He Was Awful At Promos in OVW

Lisa Marie Varon recalled her initial meeting with the Rock in OVW, where the future Great One thought his promos were awful. Varon looked back at her time in OVW on the latest episode of her Grown Ass Women podcast, and recalled meeting Rock down there.

“I was at OVW and I went backstage, I don’t know what the hell I was doing backstage,” Varon recalled (per Fightful). “They kept bringing me back and forth. I didn’t know whether to call him Dwayne or Rock. He came up to me and was like, ‘Are you Victoria? I heard a lot about how you’re working at OVW and how we’re excited about having you come up.’ I go, ‘I really need to work on my promos.’ He goes, ‘I was awful at promos.’ This is coming from a guy who is great on the mic. He says, ‘You’ll get better and better. I was terrible at the beginning.’ I was trying to act normal and cool. He says, ‘Welcome aboard, welcome to the company.’ He walked away and I was like, ‘Holy shit, oh my God. That’s The Rock.’ He’s one of the nicest guys in the business.”