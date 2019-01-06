Lisa Marie Varon Says She’ll Retire After This Year

– The former Victoria is making 2019 her last in the ring. Lisa Marie Varon announced her upcoming retirement on Instagram. As you can see below, Varon noted that 2019 “will be my last year wrestling” and promised an “exciting new adventure” to come.

Varon is a multi-time WWE and Impact Wrestling champion, including two ruins with the WWE Women’s Championship and five with the Knockouts title. She also held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship from July to November of 2011 with Brooke Tessmacher.