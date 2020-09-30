Lisa Marie Varon Talks About Getting A Theme From Tatu During WWE Run

In an interview with Fightful, Lisa Marie Varon spoke about getting themes from Tatu and Nicki Minaj during her time as Victoria in WWE. Here are highlights:

On getting the song from TATU: “I wasn’t aware of t.A.T.u. They asked me, ‘Hey, we picked a song out—” for while I was a psychotic character— “would you come back and listen to it?’ I watched the video and I was a muscular girl, so I was always kind of being stereotyped as a butchy kind of gal and I was trying to, like “I want something feminine ‘cause I’m already muscular and I already work like a man,” that kind of thing. When I saw the video, I go, “Why would you guys think of me for this?” But, at the beginning I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s eerie enough.’ Of course, I had Fit Finlay come in with me. He’s a big part of my character and he’s the one that developed me, and all that kind of stuff, and he goes, “Well, can we add something eerie at the beginning?” That’s when they added the “Yes, I lost my mind,” then I was like, “Oh, yeah!”

On filming the titantron for it: “Then when we were doing the video for it, I had no idea what was going on. I was like, “Alright, stand in the trash can,” and we turned around because my head was supposed to look like it was turning around. If you ever looked at that video, my hair is like this {Victoria puts her hair behind her back}, and you know, you should be able to see the hair go around me like this {Victoria imitates the hair spinning across her front}. But, I was standing in the trash can, and they just turned me around. The hand thing, they just said, “Keep on putting your hand in the camera.” Of course, you never ask why. You’re just like, “Okay, they know what they’re doing. They’ve been doing this for years.” Then, when I saw the final product I was like, “Whoa, this is so awesome,” and the reaction from the fans to that song was amazing.”

On getting a song from Nicki Minaj: “She’s so risqué and at that time we didn’t know who she was. When they switched my song from [All the Things She Said by t.A.T.u.], we only owned it for a year, that’s all WWE owned it for. That was the reason why we switched over. They’re like, “Well, what other kind of music are you into?” I was like, “I like hip hop. I know I don’t look the type, but I’m really into hip-hop and I kind of want a female to do it.” So, they reached out to (her group Hood$stars) —but, how crazy is that? I found out that Minaj did it through social media.”