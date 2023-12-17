wrestling / News

List of Attendees at Latest WWE Performance Center Tryouts

December 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE held a tryout session at the WWE Performance Center over the weekend. Details have surfaced on the names and athletes in attendance at the final tryouts of 2023, per Alex Veraux. Here’s the list of documented attendees at the WWEPC tryouts:

* Lily Riggs – Fitness Instructor
* Lyla Fit – Fitness influencer and cosplayer
* Elaina Gu – Former D1 swimmer and fitness trainer
* Nyousha Nakhjiri – Boxer, 2024 Olympic hopeful
* Leigh Laurel – Weightlifer and cosplayer
* Penina Tuilaepa – Rugby player
* Ven Yovenkpo – Powerlifter
* Jonathan Hess – Football player
* Lake-Korte Moore – Football player
* Justus Tavai – Former NFL player
* Teton Saltes – Former NFL and XFL player
* Evan Thompson – Golfer
* Husam Ateyia – Powerlifter
* Logan Tago – Rugby player

Alex reported that Lily Riggs did “amazing” during her tryout. Riggs also referenced on her Instagram Stories that she even missed her own graduation at University of Central Florida to make it to the Performance Center in Orlando. Also, Evan Thompson is the first pro golfer to try out for WWE.

