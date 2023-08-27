List of Coaches for Today’s AEW All In London Event

– PWInsider reports that the following producers were assigned to the following matchups at today’s AEW All In London event:

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match (Aussie Open vs. MJF & Adam Cole) was assigned to Pat Buck.

* Sonjay Dutt handled Hook vs. Jungle BOy.

* The Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita was assigned to Christopher Daniels.

* CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe was assigned to Jerry Lynn.

* Christopher Daniels was assigned to Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

* Dean Malenko was assigned to the Stadium Stampede match.

* Sarah Stock handled the AEW Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match.

* Chris Hero and Sonjay Dutt were assigned to the Coffin Match.

* Jerry Lynn was assigned to Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay.

* QT Marshall handled the AEW Trios Championships Match (The Acclaimed vs. House of Black).

* And finally, Pat Buck handled MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Title.

Tonight’s AEW All In London show was held at Wembley Stadium in London. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.