List of Backstage Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

WWE aired a big episode of Smackdown last night, which featured the announced return of John Cena and the surprise return of Charlotte Flair. Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s matches and segments, as well as some notes.

* Road Dogg produced the Bray Wyatt/LA Knight and Uncle Howdy segment. He also produced the Imperium and Braun Strowman segment.

* Adam Pearce produced Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Jamie Noble produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Hit Row segment.

* Jason Jordan produced John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. He also produced the post-show segment with Cena, Owens, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against the Bloodline. This was Roman Reigns’ first match on Smackdown since June and his second of the year. It was John Cena’s first Smackdown match in four years and his third since Summerslam 2017. Cena’s wife was in attendance for the event. Cena also granted several wishes with Make-A-Wish while he was at the show.

* Molly Holly produced the pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li.

* Props for Karrion Kross were at the show but he did not appear.

* The comments from Braun Strowman about ‘flippy’ wrestlers are the reason for his partnership with Ricochet in recent weeks, which followed Ricochet beating him.

* Gerald Brisco, Batista and Ric Flair were all backstage.

* Plans for the show were finalized around 5 PM on Thursday.