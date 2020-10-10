List of Free Agents Following Night One of WWE Draft

Following the first night of the WWE Draft, several members of the rosters are free agents. Tonight’s show saw four rounds of draft picks take place out of the draft pool that was set for tonight. The pool for night one was mostly drained, leaving just a few behind as free agents as of right now.

Currently Humberto Carrillo, Mickie James, and Murphy from Raw are all undrafted from the Smackdown draft pool, while those on the Smackdown roster who weren’t drafted out of tonight’s pool consist of Drew Gulak, Tucker, Lucha House Party, and Shorty G.

WWE has announced already that the draft will continue tomorrow morning on Talking Smack, so most of these stars shouldn’t stay undrafted for long.