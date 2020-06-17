List of Independent Wrestling Events Set For July, Promotions Returning After Pandemic

States are starting to re-open after the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means independent wrestling is slowly making a comeback. Here is a complete schedule of the events that are known to be happening in the month of July, via PWInsider:

06/17/2020 7:00 PM – Empire Wrestling Alliance – TN (EWA) – 26545 Main ST, Ardmore, TN – facebook.com/EWArasslin

06/18/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

06/19/2020 8:00 PM – Primos Premier Pro Wrestling – Watering Bowl, 5411 Leetsdale Dr, Denver, CO – primosprowrestling.com

06/19/2020 8:00 PM – IWA Mid-South – German Park, 8600 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217, USA – facebook.com/iwamidsouthwrestling

06/20/2020 11:00 AM – Colorado Springs Wrestling/Devotion Championship Wrestling/Redemption Championship Wrestling (RCW) – 6502 S, US 85-87, Fountain, CO 80817, USA – /facebook.com/Devotionchampionshipwrestling/facebook.com/RCWUltimateChampion

06/20/2020 6:00 PM – Coastal Championship Wrestling – FL (CCW) – 5300 Powerline Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA – https://www.coastalchampionshipwrestlingfl.com/

06/20/2020 2:00 PM – Knockout Wrestling – 12055 US-441, Belleview, FL 34420, USA – facebook.com/Knockoutflorida

06/20/2020 8:00 PM – Renegade Championship Wrestling (RCW) – 806 N 2nd Ave, Chatsworth, GA 30705, USA – facebook.com/RCWWrestling/

06/20/2020 10:00 PM – Southeastern Wrestling Association (SWA) – 2061 W Mcdonald St, Pavo, GA 31778, USA – facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

06/20/2020 5:00 PM – Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) – Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA – facebook.com/JCWprowrestling/

06/20/2020 6:00 PM – Wrestling in Hinckley – Hastings High School, St. Catherines Close, LE10 2 Burbage, Leicestershire, UK – facebook.com/WrestlingInHinckley

06/20/2020 7:00 PM – Shockwave Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) – 3700 US-70, New Bern, NC 28560, USA – facebook.com/SWEFeelTheShock

06/20/2020 2:00 PM – Wrestle Center – 4950 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145, USA – facebook.com/TheWrestleCenter

06/20/2020 7:30 PM – Tennessee All-Pro Wrestling – 5638 Manchester Hwy, Morrison, TN 37357, USA – facebook.com/tapwrestling/

06/20/2020 8:00 PM – Metroplex – 510 Hardwood RD, Bedford, TX – mpxwrestling.com

06/20/2020 7:00 PM – Gold Class Wrestling – AUS (GCW) – Geelong West Town Hall, 153 Pakington ST, Geelong, Victoria, Australia – facebook.com/GCWbrand

06/20/2020 7:30 PM – Brew City Wrestling (BCW) – 2301 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186, USA

06/21/2020 5:00 PM – German Wrestling Federation (GWF) – Festsaal Kreuzberg, Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany – facebook.com/GWFwrestlingBerlin

06/21/2020 1:00 PM – IPW Hardcore Wrestling – 9492 US 19 Embassy Plaza, Port Richey, FL 34668, USA – ipwhardcorestudios.com

06/21/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

06/25/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

06/25/2020 7:00 PM – Empire Wrestling Alliance – TN (EWA) – 26545 Main ST, Ardmore, TN – facebook.com/EWArasslin

06/26/2020 6:30 PM – Cactus League Wrestling (CLW)/East Bay Pro Wrestling – 110 2nd Ave S D8, Pacheco, CA 94553, USA – cactusleaguewrestling.net/facebook.com/EBPWrestling/

06/26/2020 6:00 PM – East Bay Pro Wrestling/Cactus League Wrestling (CLW) – 110 2nd Ave S D8, Pacheco, CA 94553, USA – facebook.com/EBPWrestling//cactusleaguewrestling.net

06/26/2020 6:30 PM – TIDAL Wrestling – Temple of Boom, Byron Street Mills, Millwright ST, LS2 7QG Leeds, UK – facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

06/27/2020 7:00 PM – Hughes Academy – Vanguard Road, Kelston, Auckland 0602, New Zealand – hughesacademy.co.nz

06/27/2020 7:00 PM – Destiny Combat Championship Wrestling – 7445 FL-121, Macclenny, FL 32063, USA

06/27/2020 6:00 PM – North Florida Wrestling – 2415 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303, USA

06/27/2020 5:00 PM – Platinum Pro Wrestling (PPW – FL) – 2210 Pierce St, Hollywood, FL 33020, USA – facebook.com/platinumprowrestling

06/27/2020 7:00 PM – Southeastern Wrestling Association (SWA) – 260 GA-37, Newton, GA 39870, USA – facebook.com/pages/Southeastern-Wrestling-Association/330697750444463

06/27/2020 2:00 PM – TIDAL Wrestling – Temple of Boom, Byron Street Mills, Millwright ST, LS2 7QG Leeds, UK – facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

06/27/2020 5:00 PM – TIDAL Wrestling – Temple of Boom, Byron Street Mills, Millwright ST, LS2 7QG Leeds, UK – facebook.com/tidalchampionshipwrestling

06/27/2020 5:30 PM – Maine Event Wrestling (MEW) – 4 Cards Crossing, Franklin, ME 04634, USA – facebook.com/premiernow

06/27/2020 8:00 PM – Power of Wrestling (POW) – Am Freizeitpark 2, 30900 Wedemark, Germany – power-of-wrestling.de/

06/27/2020 6:00 PM – ICW New York – 144 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, USA – facebook.com/ICWNoHoldsBarred/

06/27/2020 11:00 AM – Devon Wrestling Association – The Woolwell Centre, Darklake LN, Woolwell, PL6 7TR Plymouth, UK

06/27/2020 6:15 PM – Scottish Wrestling Entertainment – High School of Dundee, 193 Arbroath Rd, Dundee DD4 7HS, UK

06/27/2020 7:00 PM – Piledriver Pro – 1604 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620, USA

06/27/2020 7:30 PM – Tennessee All-Pro Wrestling – 5638 Manchester Hwy, Morrison, TN 37357, USA – facebook.com/tapwrestling/

06/27/2020 8:00 PM – TWE Chattanooga – 4825 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415, USA

06/27/2020 8:00 PM – Metroplex – 510 Hardwood RD, Bedford, TX – mpxwrestling.com

06/27/2020 7:00 PM – World War Wrestling – Capel St. Mary, Suffolk, UK – worldwarwrestling.com

06/28/2020 4:00 PM – Sacrifice Pro Wrestling – Appenine Way, Leighton Buzzard LU7 3DX, UK – hopesacrifice.bigcartel.com

06/28/2020 6:00 PM – Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance (RWA) – Alnwick Center, 2146 Big Springs RD, Maryville, TN – facebook.com/revolutionarywrestlingalliance

06/28/2020 5:05 PM – School of Morton (SOM) – 2085 Chuckey Hwy, Chuckey, TN 37641, USA – rickymortononline.com

06/28/2020 6:00 PM – Xtreme Dynasty Wrestling Federation (XDWF Puerto Rico) – 810 Pendale Rd, El Paso, TX 79907, USA – facebook.com/xdwfwrestling

07/02/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

07/05/2020 6:00 PM – Asylum Wrestling Revolution (AWR) – 4630 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46201, USA – facebook.com/AsylumWrestlingRevolution

07/09/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

07/10/2020 6:30 PM – Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling (ARW) – Space Coast Convention Center, 301 Tucker Ln, Cocoa, FL – facebook.com/AtomicRevolutionaryWrestling

07/10/2020 8:00 PM – Krossfire Wrestling Events (KFW) – River Plantation Conference Center, 1004 Parkway, Sevierville, TN – facebook.com/KFWWrestlingEvents

07/11/2020 7:00 PM – Paradigm Pro Wrestling (PPW) – 118 Fair St, Salem, IN 47167, USA – paradigmprowrestling.com

07/11/2020 7:00 PM – Synergy Pro Wrestling – Hillsborough Township, NJ, USA

07/11/2020 8:00 PM – New South – Ardmore, TN, USA – facebook.com/NewSouthprowrestling

07/11/2020 7:00 PM – Total Psychopathic Wrestling (TPW) – Currie Ave, Maryville, TN 37804, USA

07/12/2020 6:05 PM – Future Talent of Wrestling (FTW – IN) – 1949 E Troy Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203, USA

07/12/2020 2:30 PM – ACW – WI – Tanners Grill and Bar, 730 S Railroad ST, Kimberly, WI – facebook.com/acwwisconsin

07/16/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

07/19/2020 1:00 PM – World’s Finest Wrestling – 2202 Park Rd, Connersville, IN 47331, USA – worldsfinestwrestling.com

07/19/2020 2:30 PM – Lucha Voz Pro Wrestling – Texas, USA – vozprowrestling.com

07/23/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com

07/24/2020 7:00 PM – Paradigm Pro Wrestling (PPW) – 412 N New Albany St Ave, Sellersburg, IN 47172, USA – paradigmprowrestling.com

07/30/2020 7:00 PM – 127 Pro Wrestling – 4865 S York Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556, USA – 127prowrestling.com