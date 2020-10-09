List of Names Left Out Of WWE Draft Pools

As we previously reported, WWE revealed the rules and draft pools for this year’s edition of the Draft, which begins tonight on Smackdown. However, some stars were left out of the pools for one reason or another, although they are still employed by WWE.

They include: Becky Lynch, John Cena, Goldberg, Edge, The Big Show, Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal, Sonya Deville, The Forgotten Sons, The Singh Brothers, Bo Dallas, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, Mojo Rawley, Lars Sullivan, Kane

In the cases of several (Uso, Ivar, Edge, Mahal, Sullivan) it’s due to injury. In other cases, like Cena, Big Show or Goldberg, they were on part-time status anyway. Samoa Joe is currently working commentary on RAW and Lynch is pregnant. Kane is working as the Mayor of Tennessee and only makes sporadic appearances.