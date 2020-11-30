List Of New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week

This week’s new content for the WWE Network has been revealed, which culminates in NXT Takeover: WarGames and WWE 24: Keith Lee this Sunday.

Monday, Nov. 30

Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Apollo Crews – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Jaret Reddick – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best of WWE: The Best of The New Day – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Monday Night Raw (11/2/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

Thursday, Dec. 3

Notsam Wrestling: “Underdogs” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (12/2/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Dec. 4

Swerve City – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

205 Live – 10 PM ET (available on free tier)

Saturday, Dec. 5

WWE Main Event (11/19/20) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

Drew & A: Matthew McConaughey – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of Eddie Dennis – 12 PM ET on demand

EVOLVE 137 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 148 – 12 PM ET on demand

wXw Catch Grand Prix #3 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET

Sunday, Dec. 6

Friday Night SmackDown (11/6/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)

WWE 24: Keith Lee – 10 AM ET on demand

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show – 6:30 PM ET

NXT TakeOver: WarGames – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

WWE 24: Keith Lee – Immediately following NXT TakeOver