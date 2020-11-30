wrestling / News
List Of New Content Coming To The WWE Network This Week
This week’s new content for the WWE Network has been revealed, which culminates in NXT Takeover: WarGames and WWE 24: Keith Lee this Sunday.
Monday, Nov. 30
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Apollo Crews – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (available on free tier)
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Jaret Reddick – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of WWE: The Best of The New Day – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Monday Night Raw (11/2/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)
Thursday, Dec. 3
Notsam Wrestling: “Underdogs” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (12/2/20) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Dec. 4
Swerve City – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
205 Live – 10 PM ET (available on free tier)
Saturday, Dec. 5
WWE Main Event (11/19/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Drew & A: Matthew McConaughey – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of Eddie Dennis – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 137 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 148 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #3 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, Dec. 6
Friday Night SmackDown (11/6/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE 24: Keith Lee – 10 AM ET on demand
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Pre-Show – 6:30 PM ET
NXT TakeOver: WarGames – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
WWE 24: Keith Lee – Immediately following NXT TakeOver
