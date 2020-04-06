wrestling / News

List of New Programs Getting Added to WWE Network This Week

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair Broken Skull Sessions WWE Network

WWE has announced the arrival of several new programs for the WWE Network this week, including match compilations, a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions and more. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, April 7:
* 9:30 AM ET: Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches
* 8 PM ET: Charlotte Flair’s 8 Most Memorable Matches, 8pm ET

Wednesday, April 8:
* 10 AM ET (on demand): Tegan Nox
* 10 AM ET: The Bump

Thursday, April 9:

* 12 PM ET: John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches, 12pm ET
* 3 PM ET: WWE NXT UK
* 7 PM ET: This Week in WWE

Friday, April 10:
* 10 AM ET (on demand): Ten Best Matches of the Decade
* 10 PM ET: WWE 205 Live

Sunday, April 12

* 10 AM ET (on demand): Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Ric Flair

