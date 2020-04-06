List of New Programs Getting Added to WWE Network This Week

WWE has announced the arrival of several new programs for the WWE Network this week, including match compilations, a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions and more. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, April 7:

* 9:30 AM ET: Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches

* 8 PM ET: Charlotte Flair’s 8 Most Memorable Matches, 8pm ET

Wednesday, April 8:

* 10 AM ET (on demand): Tegan Nox

* 10 AM ET: The Bump

Thursday, April 9:

* 12 PM ET: John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches, 12pm ET

* 3 PM ET: WWE NXT UK

* 7 PM ET: This Week in WWE

Friday, April 10:

* 10 AM ET (on demand): Ten Best Matches of the Decade

* 10 PM ET: WWE 205 Live

Sunday, April 12

* 10 AM ET (on demand): Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions with Ric Flair