List of Producers, Additional Backstage Notes for This Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Monday’s WWE Raw:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss

* Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly

* DIY vs. Imperium: Kenny Dykstra & Adam Pearce

* Kayden & Katana vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya: TJ Wilson

* Creed Bros. vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble

* Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* There was no producer listed for the Cody Rhodes/Shinsuke Nakamura segment

Also, here are some additional backstage notes reported by Fightful:

* Some people within WWE claimed that Cody Rhodes’ merchandise sales at the show were the highest at an event in the company’s history in Chicago. However, when asking WWE in an official capacity, they didn’t deny it.

* The show was the highest grossing WWE event in the market’s history, per internal live events reports.