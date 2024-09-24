List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s WWE Raw episode on the USA Network and several backstage notes. Here are the notes:

* The Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik segment had writer Bryan Yang, while the Drew McIntyre segment had Alexandra Williams.

* Roger Mendez, Danny Storm, and Luke Kurtis were extras in the opening segment alongside Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Kurtis has made several appearances lately.

* The Chelsea Green vignette was shot at the WWE Performance Center.

* The song “I am the Storm” by Vo Williams and Titus O’Neil was featured in the Cody/Roman Reigns segment.

Here are the producers for the show:

* Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari

* Dragon Lee vs. Carlito: Abyss

* Miz/Bronson Reed/Braun Strowman: Jamie Noble

* Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union: TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

* New Day vs. American Made: Jason Jordan

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker: Michael Hayes

* Kenny Dykstra produced Akira Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross and Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark on Main Event.