List of Producers And Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s WWE Raw episode on the USA Network and several backstage notes. Here are the notes:

* CM Punk is not expected for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

* There were some “growing pains” with the switch back to two hours for the show, but formatting Raw wasn’t difficult as the company has been running two-hour SmackDown for two decades.

* It was said there was some internal frustration with booking the Ten Woman Tag Team Match match between the perceived lack of direction for the talent involved and a commercial consuming much of the match.

Here are the producers for the show:

* IC Title: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods: Bobby Roode

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne: Abyss

* Ten-woman tag team match: TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan

* World Title: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther: Jamie Noble

* Main Event: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley: Kenny Dykstra

* Main Event: Brooks Jensen vs. Tavion Heights: Kenny Dykstra

* Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed: Adam Pearce