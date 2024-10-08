wrestling / News
List of Producers And Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s WWE Raw episode on the USA Network and several backstage notes. Here are the notes:
* CM Punk is not expected for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
* There were some “growing pains” with the switch back to two hours for the show, but formatting Raw wasn’t difficult as the company has been running two-hour SmackDown for two decades.
* It was said there was some internal frustration with booking the Ten Woman Tag Team Match match between the perceived lack of direction for the talent involved and a commercial consuming much of the match.
Here are the producers for the show:
* IC Title: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods: Bobby Roode
* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne: Abyss
* Ten-woman tag team match: TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan
* World Title: Sami Zayn vs. Gunther: Jamie Noble
* Main Event: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley: Kenny Dykstra
* Main Event: Brooks Jensen vs. Tavion Heights: Kenny Dykstra
* Main Event: Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed: Adam Pearce
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood