List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for the matches and segments for last night’s WWE Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced the main event segment with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn, as well as Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss.

* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight promo and match with Kofi Kingston.

* Adam Pearce produced the Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley segment. He also produced the pre-show dark match of Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler.

* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. He also produced the post-show dark match of Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The OC.

* Liv Morgan was planned for a backstage segment a few hours before the show but it never materialized.