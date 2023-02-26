wrestling / News
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for the matches and segments for last night’s WWE Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.
* Michael Hayes produced the main event segment with the Bloodline and Sami Zayn, as well as Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss.
* Shane Helms produced the LA Knight promo and match with Kofi Kingston.
* Adam Pearce produced the Charlotte Flair, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley segment. He also produced the pre-show dark match of Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler.
* Jason Jordan produced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. He also produced the post-show dark match of Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. The OC.
* Liv Morgan was planned for a backstage segment a few hours before the show but it never materialized.
