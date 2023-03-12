wrestling / News
List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and some backstage notes for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX.
* Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra produced Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight. Dykstra also produced the pre-show dark match of Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Xia Li and Sonya Deville, while Jordan produced the dark matches Gunther vs. Butch and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.
* Shane Helms produced the Rey Mysterio segment with Legado del Fantasma and the subsequent six-man tag with the Judgment Day.
* Adam Pearce produced Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders.
* Petey Williams produced Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi and the Rhea Ripley promo. It was noted that the Ripley/Flair portion went different from intended but it’s unknown how.
* Michael Hayes produced the main event segment with the Usos, Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn.
* Kofi Kingston was not at the show after his injury last week.
* A number of RAW wrestlers are expected to appear on Smackdown leading up to Wrestlemania.
* This was the highest-grossing Smackdown in Pittsburgh in company history.
