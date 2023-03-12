List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers and some backstage notes for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX.

* Jason Jordan & Kenny Dykstra produced Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross vs. LA Knight. Dykstra also produced the pre-show dark match of Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Xia Li and Sonya Deville, while Jordan produced the dark matches Gunther vs. Butch and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.

* Shane Helms produced the Rey Mysterio segment with Legado del Fantasma and the subsequent six-man tag with the Judgment Day.

* Adam Pearce produced Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders.

* Petey Williams produced Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi and the Rhea Ripley promo. It was noted that the Ripley/Flair portion went different from intended but it’s unknown how.

* Michael Hayes produced the main event segment with the Usos, Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn.

* Kofi Kingston was not at the show after his injury last week.

* A number of RAW wrestlers are expected to appear on Smackdown leading up to Wrestlemania.

* This was the highest-grossing Smackdown in Pittsburgh in company history.