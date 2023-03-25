wrestling / News
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.
* Michael Hayes was the producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & the main event segment with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Usos.
* Adam Pearce produced the Charlotte Flair promo. He also produced the dark match of Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.
* Petey Williams produced Lacey Evans & Xia Li vs. Natalya & Shotzi.
* Jason Jordan produce the IC title contract signing and GUNTHER vs. Butch. He also produced the dark match main event of Rhodes, Owens and Zayn vs. the Bloodline.
* Bray Wyatt was not backstage and was at his home in Tampa.
* This was the highest-grossing non PPV event in Las Vegas history for WWE.
* Several wrestlers and staff went to the Taylor Swift concert after the show.
* Creative was completed at 3 PM Thursday.
