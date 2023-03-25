List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & the main event segment with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Usos.

* Adam Pearce produced the Charlotte Flair promo. He also produced the dark match of Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight.

* Petey Williams produced Lacey Evans & Xia Li vs. Natalya & Shotzi.

* Jason Jordan produce the IC title contract signing and GUNTHER vs. Butch. He also produced the dark match main event of Rhodes, Owens and Zayn vs. the Bloodline.

* Bray Wyatt was not backstage and was at his home in Tampa.

* This was the highest-grossing non PPV event in Las Vegas history for WWE.

* Several wrestlers and staff went to the Taylor Swift concert after the show.

* Creative was completed at 3 PM Thursday.