List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, along with several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

* Adam Pearce produced Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders. The moment where Strowman threw Ricochet did not go as planned.

* TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. Neither team has a name backstage yet. He also produced a dark match between Natalya and B-Fab.

* Shawn Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER.

* Jason Jordan produce Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa. He also produced the dark matches of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight and Sheamus & Butch vs. Imperium.

* The only teams on the roster referred to by their team names internally are Imperium and the Viking Raiders.

* This was the highest grossing RAW and Smackdown in Columbus in WWE history.