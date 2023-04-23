wrestling / News
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, along with several backstage notes.
* Michael Hayes produced Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor.
* Adam Pearce produced Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders. The moment where Strowman threw Ricochet did not go as planned.
* TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. Neither team has a name backstage yet. He also produced a dark match between Natalya and B-Fab.
* Shawn Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER.
* Jason Jordan produce Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa. He also produced the dark matches of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight and Sheamus & Butch vs. Imperium.
* The only teams on the roster referred to by their team names internally are Imperium and the Viking Raiders.
* This was the highest grossing RAW and Smackdown in Columbus in WWE history.
