List of Producers and Notes For Friday’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.

* Jason Jordan produced four segments Friday night. These include the Viking Raiders & Drew McIntyre/Sheamus segment, the LA Knight segment and Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Hit Row. He also produced the dark match main event of The Street Profits vs. The Usos.

* Adam Pearce produced Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross.

* Michael Hayes produced the segment with Austin Theory, The New Day, The Miz, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar’s appearance was not a secret and was listed on internal run sheets. Hayes also produced Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Lacey Evans squash match. He also produced the pre-show dark match of Madcap Moss vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jamie Noble produced Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma.

* The Street Profits and Austin Theory were in San Antonio for Royal Rumble media, then traveled to Lubbock for Smackdown. Charlotte Flair also did this. Less than 12 hours after the show, Lashley, New Day and McIntyre were all in San Antonio doing media for a WWE 2K event.