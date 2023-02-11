List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.

Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row.

Kenny Dykstra produced the Lacey Evans squash match, which was against B3cca.

Adam Pearce produced the Natalya promo with Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

Petey Williams produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Jason Jordan produced the Charlotte Flair interview, as well as Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. Jordan also produced the post-show dark matches of The New Day vs. The Judgment Day and Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight.

