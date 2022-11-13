List of Producers and Notes for Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for the matches and segments of last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as some notes.

* Michael Hayes produced The New Day vs. The Usos and the Bloodline main event segment.

* Abyss produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar.

* Tyson Kidd produced Liv Morgan vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li.

* Adam Pearce produced Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal. This was Mahal’s first match since Triple H took over.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Viking Raiders return. It was set to be B-Fab’s in-ring main roster debut on TV. She’s only worked a few live events previously since moving up from NXT.

* Bobby Roode was backstage.

* Sarah Logan had been backstage at Smackdown for weeks before her debut.

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Drew Gulak and Humberto.