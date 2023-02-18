List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Jamie Noble produced Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

* Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn promo, as well as the Bray Wyatt/Hit Row segment.

* Adam Pearce produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders.

* Petey Williams produced Asuka vs. Liv Morgan.

* Jason Jordan produced GUNTHER vs. Madcap Moss. He also produced the dark match street fight between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

* The digital segment for Valentine’s with Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and Rey Mysterio was filmed at RAW.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the other dark match main event between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Devile. He also produced a pre-show dark match of Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Legado Del Fantasma.