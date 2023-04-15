List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and the Bloodline. He also produced the dark match between Butch and GUNTHER.

* Abyss produced Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight.

* Jamie Noble produced the backstage segments, the Judgment Day interview and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar.

* TJ Wilson produced the Women’s tag team title ceremony and the dark match between Shotzi and Lacey Evans.

* Shawn Daivari produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss.

* Adam Pearce produced the segment with the Viking Raiders, Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

* WWE has been misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name internally. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle still has his first name.

* This was the highest grossing event in WWE history for Lincoln, NE.

* Those at Smackdown say they weren’t told where they would be going in the draft.