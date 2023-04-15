wrestling / News
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.
* Jason Jordan produced the opening segment with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle and the Bloodline. He also produced the dark match between Butch and GUNTHER.
* Abyss produced Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight.
* Jamie Noble produced the backstage segments, the Judgment Day interview and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar.
* TJ Wilson produced the Women’s tag team title ceremony and the dark match between Shotzi and Lacey Evans.
* Shawn Daivari produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss.
* Adam Pearce produced the segment with the Viking Raiders, Braun Strowman and Ricochet.
* WWE has been misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name internally. Meanwhile, Matt Riddle still has his first name.
* This was the highest grossing event in WWE history for Lincoln, NE.
* Those at Smackdown say they weren’t told where they would be going in the draft.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- Note On Why AEW Chose Wembley Stadium For First London Event
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win