List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, including several backstage notes.

– Michael Hayes produced Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa, as well as the Imperium & Sheamus promo.

– Jason Jordan produced Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory, then McIntyre, Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano vs. Theory & Alpha Academy. Gargano, Owens, Alpha Academy & Theory were all listed internally and not kept a secret.

– Kenny Dykstra produced Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios.

– TJ Wilson produced Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Bayley vs. Shotzi.

– Imperium were scheduled for a pre-show dark match against local wrestlers, produced by Kenny Dykstra

– WWE chartered a flight from Florida to bring in talent for Smackdown that were in the path of Hurricane Ian.

– The post show dark match was Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Gunther, produced by Jason Jordan. Gunther is stylized as GUNTHER internally.

– There were only four producers and they all worked double duty.