List of Producers and Notes For Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as some backstage notes.

Pat Buck was the producer for Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal.

Christopher Daniels produced The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight.

Dean Malenko produced Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks.

Jerry Lynn produced Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido.

BJ Whitmer produced Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm.

Sonjay Dutt produced Kushida vs. Darby Allin.

Several wrestlers were flown in for the taping at the last minute to take part in the Jay Briscoe tribute show that was taped after. The show mostly happened as it was planned to, even after his passing. The belief was that Tony Khan did all he could with acknowledging Briscoe’s death, as it was believed his ‘hands were tied’ due to the company’s relationship with WBD.

The former Summer Rae, Danielle Moinet, was backstage.