List of Producers and Notes For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for the matches and segments from last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Jason Jordan handled a lot on the show, as he ended up producing all three dark matches. Meanwhile, most of the creative for the show was done by Thursday afternoon.
– Michael Hayes produced Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa and the Logan Paul segment.
– Kenny Dykstra produced Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville.
– Adam Pearce produced the Braun Strowman and Omos segment.
– TJ Wilson produced Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.
– Abyss produced Rey Mysterio vs. Ludvig Kaiser.
The dark matches included New Day vs. Maximum Male Models, The Miz vs. Matt Riddle and Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya.
